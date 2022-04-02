ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Chick and Ruth's April Fools Joke Sends Customers Into 'Hangry' Frenzy

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phWJ6_0ewbZPzE00
Source: Chick and Ruth Deli Facebook

Customers and supporters of Chick and Ruth's Deli was sent into a wild frenzy following an April Fool's Day joke about the restaurant closing its doors.

A message on the company facebook page was posted saying the popular eatery in Downtown Annapolis would be relocating:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTYXO_0ewbZPzE00
Source: Chick and Ruth Deli Facebook

Report Annapolis News reached out to Chick and Ruth's about the post, and was informed that the post was not real. "It's April Fool's Day People!"

The post had over 500 comments and nearly 1,000 shares as of 11:25am. Some took the joke all in stride!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hW4Xi_0ewbZPzE00
Source: Chick and Ruth Deli Facebook

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis

33K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Follow Report Annapolis and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's April Fools Joke Has The Internet Cracking Up

No one knows its exact origin, but History claims that April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries by amateur and professional hoaxsters alike, inspiring the smallest of tricks like switching the sugar for the salt, wrapping tape around a sink's sprayer hose to the most far-reaching of ruses. On the latter end, many major companies have taken to the internet in recent years in the hopes of going viral with their holiday pranks.
INTERNET
click orlando

Celebrate spring with Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen Monday

Spring has sprung and Dairy Queen wants to celebrate. Only on Monday, March 21, Dairy Queen is giving out free ice cream cones while supplies last, according to its tweet. [TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Food Beast

A Hilarious Round Up of Food April Fools' Day Pranks

Brands are usually chomping at the bit when it comes to April Fools' Day, locked and loaded with outlandish make believe collaborations, off the wall menu items and overall hijinks that legit fool a good number of the public. The day has arrived, with hilarious and ridiculous debuts. Here's some...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Restaurants
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools#Frenzy#Food Drink#Annapolis News
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

TGI Fridays' New Happy Hour Menu Means All-Day Drink Deals

Although the origins are as fuzzy as one's head after one too many cocktails, the concept of happy hour is universal for most bars and lounges. VinePair credits bored U.S. Navy members and Prohibition-dodging Americans with inventing the late-afternoon tradition, but whatever the case may be, it's a time for cheap drinks and good times (if only for a brief period of inebriated bliss). Actually, that's one of the biggest drawbacks of happy hour: It comes and goes just as soon it has begun. Wouldn't it be wonderful if there were a place where it was happy hour every hour?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WECT

No fooling, Britt’s Donuts to open April Fool’s Day

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The famous donut shop responsible for those long lines on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk is opening up for the season. Britt’s Donuts will serve its first deep fried delight at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rain or shine, long lines are expected until closing time Friday night.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
InspireMore

10 April Fools’ Riddles For The Whole Family To Enjoy

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. April Fools’ Day isn’t just about whoopie cushions and toothpaste-filled Oreos. If you’re not the pranking type or you are just looking for more fun for your family, our April Fools’ Riddles are fun for teasing your brain. Toss a couple in lunchboxes, text one to your husband in the middle of the day, or quiz your kids in the car.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy