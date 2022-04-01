ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cesc Fabregas slammed by Bacary Sagna after Arsenal legend claimed only two Gunners players were on his level

By Richard Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BACARY SAGNA hit back at Cesc Fabregas after the Spaniard claimed only two players matched his quality at Arsenal.

Fabregas revealed he struggled under the pressure of carrying his team before leaving for Barcelona in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135LXy_0ewbZOLj00
Fabregas appeared to criticise his Arsenal team-mates Credit: PA:Empics Sport

Now at Monaco, the 34-year-old controversially said that only Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie were on his wavelength at the Gunners.

Fabregas claimed in 2020: "I was the captain, I always felt so much pressure on myself. I had to lead this team to win something. I gave everything.

"Sometimes, I used to go home after we lost and I used to cry, I used to suffer, I used to spend sleepless nights suffering.

"I was putting pressure on myself to lead, to do everything and at one point I felt kind of lonely.

"Especially in the last two or three years, I felt Robin and Samir were the only players who were at my level mentally and technically.

"It’s not an arrogant thing to say, it’s how I felt at that time."

But Arsenal fan-favourite Sagna, who was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year, believes more should have been expected of him.

Speaking to Goal, the Frenchman replied: "I was surprised to read this.

“From him I was surprised because he was supposed to be one of the leaders of the team, he was one of the great prospects and as a leader and a true player, you don’t speak like that about your club.

“So I was surprised because he is a nice guy, he’s still a nice guy, this doesn’t change anything. But I was kind of surprised.

“Arsenal made him so saying that some players were not at his level was a bit harsh because I’m not sure out of all the seasons he was playing at the club, he was always an exemplary player

“At that time the press was talking about him not running enough or tracking back. So other players could have said, ‘You should be running more or doing more.’

“I don’t agree with that statement. It’s his opinion and he’s right to have an opinion, but we all have good moments and bad moments in our career and I’m not sure he always had great moments with Arsenal.

“Yes, he is a great player, he has amazing quality, but maybe some people were expecting more from him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tTY9_0ewbZOLj00
Bacary Sagna fired back at former team-mate Fabregas Credit: PA:Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samir Nasri
Person
Bacary Sagna
Person
Robin Van Persie
Person
Robin
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Spaniard#Frenchman
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy