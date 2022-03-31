ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Kushner provides 'valuable' testimony as he appears voluntarily before House January 6 committee to 'verify and substantiate his own take' on the election

By Walter Finch For Dailymail.Com, Afp
 3 days ago

Jared Kushner, former US president Donald Trump's son-in-law and top White House aide, has answered questions willingly from the House panel investigating last year's assault on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Kushner is the highest-ranking Trump advisor and the first family member to testify so far. He appeared in private by video link voluntarily yesterday and was not subpoenaed.

Committee member Elaine Luria told MSNBC after Kushner's appearance that he 'was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify and substantiate his own take' on the election.

'It was really valuable to have the opportunity to speak to him,' she said.

Kushner was returning from Saudi Arabia on the day of January 6, 2021, and did not spend the night at the White House upon his return to the United States.

Jared Kushner pictured in the White House. The former advisor was not in the country during the insurrection
Rep. Elaine Luria speaking on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She said it had been 'really valuable' to have the opportunity to speak to Jared Kushner

The former president's son-in-law's testimony caps an intense period of almost daily revelations from the investigation.

The House of Representatives committee is piecing together a detailed account of the events of the January 6 Capitol riots itself.

Included in the investigation is the plot by Trump allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the misinformation campaign falsely claiming widespread fraud that led to the violence.

The select committee has also asked for testimony from Kushner's wife, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was in the White House on January 6 and pleaded with her father to speak out against the violence, according to reports.

The White House said on Tuesday it would reject any assertion of 'executive privilege' - which allows presidents to keep certain work-related conversations with aides private - from Kushner or Ivanka Trump.

Jared Kushner with wife Ivanka Trump in Riyadh on May 21, 2017, for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology inauguration. Kushner was returning from Saudi Arabia on the day of January 6, 2021

It was revealed last week that conservative political activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent more than two dozen texts pushing wild conspiracy theories and urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election.

Kushner's name appeared in a message from Thomas dated November 13, 2020, when she told Meadows: 'Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am... improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.'

The committee is investigating whether it has the full record and if Trump communicated that day through phones of aides or personal disposable 'burner' phones.

White House call logs from the day of the Capitol riots had suggested there was a gap in Trump's communications, but an official review later found that the call logs were complete.

The committee is approaching the end of its investigative phase and is planning public hearings this spring.

The parallel but separate Department of Justice probe 'has expanded to examine the preparations for the rally that preceded the riot,' including those who 'assisted in planning, funding and executing' the event, The Washington Post reported.

MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
CBS News

The White House diaries and the 7-hour gap in Trump's day on Jan. 6, 2021

This week, CBS News and The Washington Post revealed that internal White House records from January 6, 2021 showed a more than seven-hour gap between President Donald Trump's phone calls. From 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m., a time period that included the president's address at a "Stop the Steal" rally near White House grounds and the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, the minute-by-minute record of the president's activities reflects no evidence of Trump making or receiving calls.
POTUS
