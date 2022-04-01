ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest owners of German Shepherd found with 2 gunshot wounds

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police have arrested the owners of a German Shepherd that was found with gunshot wounds.

The dog was found with two wounds and needed surgery.

One bullet shattered the dog's front leg and another was embedded in his shoulder.

The dog was brought to Shelton after the owners reported it had been shot in a park just over the city line in Derby. But police say it was the dog's owners who actually fired the shots.

The motive is unclear, but police say the family of four had apparently been living out of their car.

Anyone interested in helping to pay for the expenses related with the dog's surgery is asked to call Shelton Animal Control at 203-924-2501, option 1. A Go Fund Me has been set up.

They are still collecting donations and tell News 12 if they receive enough money to cover the dog's expenses, the remaining money will benefit other animals at the shelter.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

