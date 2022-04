Surf’s up! White Claw’s latest hard seltzer release is a tropical twist on the OG, and the brand’s new White Claw Surf flavors include four unique flavor combinations. With a name that’ll have you dreaming of summer beach days, you might be wondering what exactly is White Claw Surf, and what makes it so different from other White Claw hard seltzers. Here’s what you need to know about the pre-summer release that marks a first for the hard seltzer big shot.

