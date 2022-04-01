Mayor Adams announces lawsuit against NYC landlord listed on 'Worst Landlord Watchlist'

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday a lawsuit against building owner Moshe Piller, one of the landlords on NYC's "Worst Landlord Watchlist."

According to reports, Piller has amassed more than 1,900 violations across 15 buildings he owns throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

“The time of landlords openly flouting the law and harassing tenants is over. This lawsuit sends a clear message that those who break the law will pay. For years, Moshe Piller has ignored his responsibilities as a landlord and racked up more than 1,900 violations — landing him a spot as one of the city’s ‘worst landlords'," said Mayor Adams.

Piller is subject to violations such as unsafe living conditions, including a Hunts Point apartment in which the bathroom ceiling crashing down. There was also exposed electrical wiring, water damage, mold, and other safety issues.