Killington Resort skiing now open all year

KILLINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vermont’s Killington Resort has announced that year-round skiing will be available. Due to extensive snowmaking through the end of March, skiers will now have to opportunity...
A grizzly bear at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has emerged from hibernation for the 20th time and the resort captured the moment in video. The bear is named Boo and it is a longtime resident of the Canadian ski resort that is located in Golden, British Columbia. Unlike traditional ski...
Skis naturally evolved from snowshoes a couple of thousand years ago throughout much of the world. But this winter weather footgear didn’t arrive in North America until Russian trappers brought them to Alaska as a means of transport. Fast forward to today, when skiing has evolved into one of the world’s most popular winter recreational sports with an estimated 51 million ski visits annually in the U.S.
ASPEN, Colo. — It hasn’t been a huge snow season in the Colorado mountains, with most locations coming in with average numbers -- but that isn’t stopping Aspen Mountain from extending the ski season. The resort announced they will run the lifts through April 24, which means...
In a state filled with spectacular waterfall hikes, Sweet Creek might have a hard time cracking the top ten. Oregon is, after all, home to places like Multnomah Falls, Silver Falls, Eagle Creek, Kentucky Falls and the McKenzie River. But those who take the time to tour the waterfall paradise...
Earlier this week, Mount Snow began dismantling two triple chairlifts that had been operating at the southern Vermont resort for decades, and another old lift will come down soon. Their replacements by high-tech, high-speed lifts over the summer and fall mark the start of a $325 million construction blitz of...
I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
If you're looking for a taste of the outdoors, but you can't quite bring yourself to give up some of your home comforts, you can sleep under the stars in your very own dome at this Alberta glamping site. Camping in the woods may not be everyone's idea of fun,...
WHISTLER, British Columbia – We stepped off the gondola to wow: Canadian flags whirling under a blazing blue sky, Olympic rings framing a spread of snowy peaks and ribbons of chairlifts whooshing brightly bundled skiers to the top. It was our second day at Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski...
On March 18, New York Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers found the body of a hiker who had been missing for nearly a week in the Adirondack High Peaks. Thomas Howard, a 63-year-old from Westport, Connecticut, had signed a trail registry at the Adirondack Loj on Friday, March 11, noting his intention to climb Trap Dike, a steep, rocky slide.
Welcome to National Parks Uncovered, where we’ll help you discover the beauty of America’s most underrated (and least-crowded) national parks—from sweeping landscapes where you can get up close and personal with mountains, glaciers, and volcanoes, to sunny paradises hiding out near major cities like Chicago and LA. To find out what natural wonders you’ve been missing out on, check out the rest of the package here.
PENINSULA, Ohio – Vail Resorts, which owns Northeast Ohio’s Brandywine, Boston Mills and Alpine Valley ski parks, will increase starting pay to $20 per hour later this year in an effort to ensure its parks are fully staffed for the 2022-23 ski season. Currently, hourly wages at Ohio’s...
Vail Resorts has released its batch of 2022-2023 discounted ski season passes after attracting more than two million skiers last year with the cut-price tickets. The Epic Pass went on sale today and offers skiers and snowboarders up to 20 percent off their tickets for next year's season. The $841...
DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado lakes and reservoirs, including Chatfield and Cherry Creek Stat Parks, are now open for boating activities. As you get ready for the warmer weather and time out on the boat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says safety should be your priority.
They say to make sure your boats are inspected and have all the proper safety gear on board. They add wearing a lifejacket is essential.
“The weather can change at any time here in Colorado. A storm could come in, it could create some very choppy waters and make it hard for you to stay on your craft. So if you’re wearing that life jacket when you’re doing those activities it gives you a little bit of wiggle room for things that you can’t plan for,” said CPW spokesman Jason Clay.
Clay also wants to remind Coloradans about the water temperature. At the beginning of the boating season, temperatures can be in the 30s and 40s. It’s best to check conditions ahead of time.
Find more information from CPW about boating to better prepare for your trip.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine(BDN) — The familiar half-mile oval at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds will soon look quite different as harness racing fades into the past and part of the track area is used for other purposes. Northern Maine Fair Association officials recently said this summer’s fair will be held...
Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy student-athletes have had great success this past winter, with a record number qualifying for spots at national races and competitions. “It’s so exciting to see such strong results throughout our programming at the end of the season,” said Executive Director and Head of School Brian Krill. “It is a testament to all the hard work of the student-athletes, the coaches, and the whole team. And I am always emphasizing that while we celebrate these top achievements, we also recognize the process all our student-athletes go through to be at their best.”
The event brought hundreds of people to California and Nevada's Lake Tahoe to ski, snowboard, party and network over the course of four days in March. There was a “Blackout” in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and I don’t mean a power outage. As COVID cases continue to trend downward, a group of outdoors-loving professionals ascended to Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range to enjoy Blackout Weekend, known as “The Urban Professional Ski Snowboard Party.” An event that’s been thriving for years, Blackout Weekend does away with the assumption that winter sports aren’t for the Black community. We “shred” too.
