Killington Resort skiing now open all year

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado lakes and reservoirs, including Chatfield and Cherry Creek Stat Parks, are now open for boating activities. As you get ready for the warmer weather and time out on the boat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says safety should be your priority. They say to make sure your boats are inspected and have all the proper safety gear on board. They add wearing a lifejacket is essential. (credit: CPW) “The weather can change at any time here in Colorado. A storm could come in, it could create some very choppy waters and make it hard for you to stay on your craft. So if you’re wearing that life jacket when you’re doing those activities it gives you a little bit of wiggle room for things that you can’t plan for,” said CPW spokesman Jason Clay. Clay also wants to remind Coloradans about the water temperature. At the beginning of the boating season, temperatures can be in the 30s and 40s. It’s best to check conditions ahead of time. Find more information from CPW about boating to better prepare for your trip.

COLORADO STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO