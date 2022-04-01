ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Samaritas’ refugee program under investigation

By Kyle Mitchell
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based nonprofit organization’s refugee program is under investigation following allegations of mistreatment.

Samaritas declined News 8’s request for an interview.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sent a statement that says it is prohibited by law from providing information about a Child Protective Services investigation.

“The department takes very seriously its responsibility to protect all children from abuse and neglect and has contacted the appropriate federal officials for their review,” the statement reads in part.

A representative of Samaritas sent the following statement.

“For decades, Samaritas’ New Americans program has provided aid to thousands of refugees from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Central and South America. Through this program, we have supported unaccompanied Afghan refugee minors that have come into our care, providing these youths with the necessary emotional, social, physical and spiritual resources they need. Our qualified team has worked tirelessly to provide children in traumatic situations with the best quality care available, and we will continue to support all refugees that we are honored to serve.

“We cannot provide information on any ongoing investigations, but what we can say is that Samaritas remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the vulnerable populations in its care. To that end, we follow robust safety protocols, including conducting thorough background checks on all employees, initiating assignment procedures to ensure all aspects of care are covered and installing security cameras in our facilities. Additionally, given the extreme trauma this population has faced, we scheduled more qualified team members than was required to make sure these children had the resources they needed.”

Statement from Samaritas

The state is not saying when the investigation is expected to be completed.

Samaritas says it runs one of the largest refugee programs in the U.S.

