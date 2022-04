Dear Livingston Parish Community Members and Editor:. This week marks a long two-year period in which our community has collectively learned to come to grips with the new reality created by the Coronavirus pandemic. It was March 13, 2020, when Governor John Bel Edwards declared our state to be under a public health emergency, shuttering our schools, our businesses and community centers, requiring us all to change our behavior and make personal sacrifices. We are most thankful that on March 16, 2022, the governor has lifted this public emergency order.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO