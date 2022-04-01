ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World, Disneyland Bring Back a Huge Fan Favorite

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

For those who grew up going to Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks, a hug with Minnie or Donald was usually the highlight of the trip — a quintessential childhood experience that was one of the first to go with the implementation of the six-foot rule during the pandemic.

Characters, a huge part of the Disney theme park experience, became a bit scarce in the parks. Parades disappeared (because people could not congregate) and meet and greets were shelved.

Instead, characters popped up in random caravans or in distant ways where interaction was not possible. That may seem minor, but for families with younger kids, getting a picture and an autograph with a favored character was a key part of the Disney experience.

The company could not allow that to happen even though it probably could have legally (at least at Florida's Disney World). Florida's conservative leadership allowed Walt Disney World to reopen a lot sooner than California's Disneyland, but both parks had implemented mandatory six feet of distance between workers and park guests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For nearly two years, kids had to wave to their favorite characters instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfvLo_0ewbW9jM00
Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Hugs And Autographs Are Back (Finally)

After almost two years of no hugs, Disney announced that it "will start reintroducing traditional character greetings at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line and at Aulani Resort in Hawaii" as early as April 18.

Guests will also be able to ask their favorite characters for autographs and selfies. In its Disney Parks blog post, Disney said that it would reintroduce hugs in phases in different locations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbvpI4-pi73/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f7ed3a54-15d9-456e-b27b-a2c8fc2b85af

The announcement was very well received by both parents with kids who love the Frozen characters (the line to photograph with Elsa was, before the pandemic, always one of the longest) and the iconicly obsessed adult Disney fans.

"OMG will I be able to hug Mickey again?!" Camila Will wrote under the Instagram Instagram post. "I will be the 40 year old crying on Mickey’s shirt."

How Did Disney Handle Reopening?

After the pandemic forced them all to close in March 2020, attendance to the 25 biggest parks in the country, which includes Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios, fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020,

That said, many were clearly tired of lockdowns and those numbers corrected themselves as soon as Disney parks reopened its doors — average spending at all the Disney parks also increased by 30% compared since 2019.

Visitors to Disneyland and Walt Disney World know that the parks are operating almost like normal — the character-guest interactions, some light shows and some fine dining restaurants that require high numbers of staff were some of the only Disney experiences to remain closed as, one by one, rides and shows restarted.

"Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences," Shawn Slater, senior communications manager for Disney Live Entertainment, wrote in the blog post. "While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer."

Comments / 13

Richard Osborne
1d ago

Won't work mouse people...You Are Done. Die the death you deserve. Thank you

Reply
8
Gail Parsons
1d ago

Woke Disney is creepy! I will never take my grandkids there.

Reply
10
Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Covid#Disney Characters#Public Health#Walt Disney World Resorts#Disney Cruise Line
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Disney Executives Reportedly Rejected Pleas from Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Leaders to Denounce Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

A new report from The New York Times reveals that when Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products leaders approached executives in The Walt Disney Company about responding to the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly called “Don’t Say Gay”, they were “rebuffed”. The action began...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Disneyland
KSBW.com

Disney World struggling to fill 100-room, $5,000 'Star Wars' hotel

Disney World’s much-hyped “Star Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which only has 100 rooms, is not even close to selling out, Disney’s availability calendar shows. Guests who check the “start planning your voyage” page will nearly have their pick of dates through the second half of 2022. Almost every day in August, September, October, November and December is available. There are still “voyages” in June and July, too, including a number of weekends. According to the page, availability information was last updated Saturday at 11:16 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy