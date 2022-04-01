Officials identified 24-year-old Christian Flores who died after a crash in Acton (Acton, CA)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, CA

 1 day ago

Authorities identified 24-year-old Christian Flores, of Palmdale, as the man who lost his life following a crash Wednesday morning in Acton.

The fatal traffic collision took place on Sierra Highway near Santiago Road in Acton [...]

April 1, 2022

