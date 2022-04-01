Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Electric Vehicle Maker Again

Investment heavyweight Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold shares of a major electric vehicle maker for the third consecutive day Thursday.

Ark also unloaded one of the top social media platforms. In addition, it bought biotechnology stocks, a financial exchange stock and a robotics stock. (All valuations listed below are as of Thursday’s close).

Ark funds sold 37,551 shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $40.5 million. Wood has said in the past that her sales of Tesla just represent profit-taking and that she remains bullish for the long term. Tesla is the biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report unloaded 78,751 shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, valued at $3 million. Ark Fintech dumped 23,284 shares of financial exchange company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Report, valued at $3.1 million

These are the other three stocks for which Ark sold the highest amount of shares Thursday. Ark Innovation bought 3.85 million shares of biotechnology company Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) , valued at $15.5 million.

Ark funds snatched 1.27 million shares of robotics company UiPath (PATH) - Get UiPath Inc Class A Report, valued at $27.4 million. Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snapped up 503,831 shares of biotechnology company SomaLogic (SLGC) , valued at $4 million.

On Wednesday, Wood bought a drug-discovery-technology stock, again bulked up on Coinbase (COIN) , the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and again sold shares of Tesla. She also continued her buying of 3D-printing stocks.

Ark funds purchased 496,322 shares of Twist Bioscience (TWST) - Get Twist Bioscience Corp. Report, valued at $24.9 million as of Wednesday’s close.

Twist Bio, says on its investor-relations page that the core of its platform "is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip.

"We are leveraging our unique technology platform to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for NGS sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development."