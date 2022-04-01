Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night.Coroner identifies shooting victim
Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers investigated the scene and spoke with a witness who told them they heard gunshots and saw a man running northbound away from the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
