Anniston, AL

2022 Downtown Throwdown

Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

Calhoun Journal

April 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 am there will be a downtown throwdown hosted by Model City CrossFit.

The 2nd Annual Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown will be held on April 9, 2022.
Come Throwdown in the streets of Anniston in a Two person same sex team competition.We will have four divisions, Male Rx and Scaled and Female Rx and Scaled.
Registration will be $120 per team.Registration: https://competitioncorner.net/events/6471The competition will consist of three WODS and one Floater.Movement Standards:Rx Males:Bodyweight Movement:RunLungeSquatPush UpsSit UpBurpeeAll DB Movements #60Barbell:Deadlift #225Clean #225Snatch #155Front &/or Back Squat #225Shoulder to Overhead #225Wall Balls #30Rx Female:Bodyweight Movement:RunLungeSquatPush UpsSit UpBurpeeAll DB Movements #40Barbell:Deadlift #185Clean #135Snatch #110Front &/or Back Squat #155Shoulder to Overhead #135Wall Balls #20Scaled Male:Bodyweight Movement:RunLungeSquatPush UpsSit UpBurpeeAll DB Movements #40Barbell:Deadlift #155Clean #155Snatch #115Front &/or Back Squat #185Shoulder to Overhead #185Wall Balls #20Scaled Female:Bodyweight Movement:RunLungeSquatPush UpsSit UpBurpeeAll DB Movements #30Barbell:Deadlift #120Clean #120Snatch #85Front &/or Back Squat #120Shoulder to Overhead #120Wall Balls #14

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Anniston, AL
