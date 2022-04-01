Kids4Christ and for Ukraine

Connecticut Woman in Poland Helping Pets Displaced by War in Ukraine. As millions of people flee Ukraine, millions of families are forced to either leave their family pets behind or bring them to the border for shelter. Marissa Squires, owner of Dogology in Canton, saw the images of families and...
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Trevor Littleton, the pastor at First Church of Christ in Painesville, Ohio, made it his mission to save his daughters and get them to safety. Littleton — who has nine children, five from Ukraine — traveled last week to save Dasha, 20, and Nastya, 26.
My heart is crushed for all the thousands suffering this very moment. Besides all the natural disasters, there’s the horror and sadness of many innocent people’s lives at stake and even ending as a result of others’ negative intentions. Our children were stunned as we explained the...
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother and daughter are back in central Ohio after they were trapped in the Ukraine war zone. The Meade family had visited Ukraine this fall and Olga Meade’s mother passed away. Olga and her 17-year-old daughter Dasha stayed behind to take care of family matters. Steve returned to the United States for work, but then the war started five weeks ago.
The Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene is sponsoring a fundraising concert for the people of Ukraine. Performers Evgeny Grechko and Nursulu Dyikanbaeva, husband and wife duo, have family in Ukraine. The couple is internationally recognized and will perform for the concert on the cello and piano. All proceeds from...
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Massachusetts grandfather who returned to the warzone in Ukraine to help his daughter and 8-month-old grandson flee the country hit another roadblock Friday. It's now been a week since William Hubbard helped his daughter and baby grandson escape from the Russian invasion. Since then they've...
A North Texas man is growing concerned as he has been unable to get in touch with his son, a U.S. citizen working as a missionary in Ukraine. Sergey Bodyu, of Burleson, said his son, 50-year-old Dmitry Bodyu, has been working in Ukraine for about 30 years. He said annual visits and phone calls are how they have stayed in touch until recently.
Amelia Anisovych sang Ukraine's national anthem at a fundraising event. A 7-year-old girl who sang “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen” inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv is now singing for a different kind of audience — thousands gathered in Poland to raise money to support Ukrainians like her who are fleeing the war.
Polish vet Jakub Kotowicz never thought he would suddenly be helping hundreds of animals being rescued from the war close by. Kotowicz has always been an animal lover and knew he wanted to spend his life helping them any way he could. Since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Kotowicz and the other staff have been sleeping little and helping many animal refugees.
It’s been more than three weeks since Russia declared war on Ukraine. Here’s how each country is preparing for the next brutal stage of this conflict. Guest: Fred Kaplan covers national security for Slate and is the author of The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and the Secret History of Nuclear War.
A young Ukrainian girl is selling her drawings on Etsy to help support her family. The 7-year-old’s digital artwork ranges from a colorful pair of birds to a cat holding a heart-shaped Ukraine flag and it’s all available online right now. Nils Laacks, a language coach in Canada,...
