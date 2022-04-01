ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Airlines flights in Seattle, Spokane canceled as pilots picket over job security, schedules

By Fox 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Alaska Airlines pilots are set to begin an informational picket to raise awareness about ongoing issues with contracts. Pilots are have been calling for better schedules and job security since negotiations began in 2019. On the same day, according to Flight Aware, 64 Alaska Airlines flights have...

simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Offers 2x Pay For Flight Attendants On Extra Shifts

According to a CNBC report, Alaska Airlines is offering double pay to current flight attendants to work more than 100 trips per pay in a month until new flight attendants are onboarded. One trip for cabin crew is a single flight, and sometimes flight attendants work multiple trips in a day. They might fly Portland-Seattle to deposit passengers and then fly to Seattle-Minneapolis within a few hours. These trips sometimes require an overnight layover in a new city's hotel, the layover paid for by the airline - but still time away from family, friends, and personal pursuits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines offering flight attendant incentives to combat staffing shortages

Alaska Airlines is offering pay incentives to flight attendants to combat the COVID-related staffing challenges amid another busy travel season. "Like many other airlines, we are facing general staffing challenges," Alaska Airlines told FOX Business in a statement. "In response, we’re offering flight attendants pay incentives to fill gaps in staffing for a short period of time this spring."
ALASKA STATE
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
BUSINESS
95.3 MNC

Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend

Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend. The decision has left many Hoosiers stranded all throughout the country, and other having to rethink their vacation plans. One Hoosiers told WSBT that he’s stranded in Las Vegas after flying out earlier this week — only to find...
SOUTH BEND, IN
InsideHook

Alaska Has Become the First Airline to Introduce Gender-Neutral Uniforms

This week, Alaska Airlines announced that had updated our uniform guidelines, for flight attendants and flight staff, to provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression. Further, they seem to have taken United’s lead, relaxing their stance on appearance standards, stating: “With these changes, fingernail polish, makeup, two...
LIFESTYLE
WEKU

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
TRAVEL
The Georgia Sun

Hartsfield-Jackson ranked 4th best airport in the world

A new study ranks Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the fourth best airport in the world. The research by money.co.uk analyzed the world’s busiest airports on a variety of factors, such as on-time performance, the cost of parking and transfers, transfer times and the number of restaurants and shops, to reveal the world’s best airports.
ATLANTA, GA
Click10.com

American Airlines pilots protest for better schedules

MIAMI – With summer around the corner, airlines have struggled to keep up with the demand and now American Airlines pilots are saying it’s time to fix the problem. Hundreds of pilots lined up at Miami International Airport holding picket signs on Wednesday. They are asking for the airline to make serious changes before the summer travel rush causes even more delays and cancelations.
MIAMI, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Transit Authority offering up to $9k in hiring, retention bonuses

Spokane Transit Authority is offering a major incentive for future employees. STA is offering up to 9,000 dollars in hiring and retention bonuses. Spokane has seen rapid growth over the last two years – which means more people needing to use public transportation to get where they need to go. “One of the major strategies to help with the growth to improve public transit,” said Brandon Rapez-Betty, Director of Communications at STA. In 2016, voters approved an increase in sales tax to boost funding for public transportation expansion plans, the City Line Buses. As STA gets ready to launch the City Line in July of 2023, they realized to be more competitive with other employers, they needed to offer some incentives. They are now offering up to nine thousand dollars in hiring and retention bonuses. Three thousand dollars for being hired – employees would receive $1,500 of it right away, and STA said they would get the other half after a 6-month probation period. STA said employees could also be eligible to receive $2,000 retention bonuses in December 2022, June 2023 and December 2023.
SPOKANE, WA

