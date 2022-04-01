ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer Island, WA

Mercer Island High School marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KING 5
KING 5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Members of the Mercer High School marching band were treated to the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when the school announced they would be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023. The school’s nearly 300-member band program is the largest...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KING 5
KING 5

17K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow KING 5 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Clermont Sun

Goshen High School Marching Band and Choir had spectacular performances at Disney

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School band and choir had an amazing opportunity to perform in Walt Disney World earlier this month. On February 14th , the choir shared their love of music as they performed a medley of “Disney on Stage” and “Disney Villains” at Disney Springs. The choir was comprised of members of both the Goshen Show Choir and Concert Choirs. It was such a great experience being able to perform for such a diverse audience in the warm Florida sun! The following day, the Goshen Marching Band performed in the Magic Kingdom as they marched and played through the park. It was such a unique experience to not only perform in the Magic Kingdom, but to also be a part of so many people’s Disney experience on that day! The students were able to ‘earn their ears” as honorary cast members for the day. It is so great for our students to be able to have this once in a lifetime experience while sharing their talents with others.
GOSHEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Home, WA
City
Mercer Island, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Education
WTNH

Milford-based RumRunners band performs at St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford-based RumRunners band performed a lively set during the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday. The seven-piece, high-energy group has been rocking for more than 20 years, supporting several charities along the way. During the parade, RumRunners stopped for a few minutes to perform for the […]
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Mercer Island High School#Marching Band#Macy#Highschool#Mercer High School
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy