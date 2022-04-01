Mercer Island High School marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School band and choir had an amazing opportunity to perform in Walt Disney World earlier this month. On February 14th , the choir shared their love of music as they performed a medley of “Disney on Stage” and “Disney Villains” at Disney Springs. The choir was comprised of members of both the Goshen Show Choir and Concert Choirs. It was such a great experience being able to perform for such a diverse audience in the warm Florida sun! The following day, the Goshen Marching Band performed in the Magic Kingdom as they marched and played through the park. It was such a unique experience to not only perform in the Magic Kingdom, but to also be a part of so many people’s Disney experience on that day! The students were able to ‘earn their ears” as honorary cast members for the day. It is so great for our students to be able to have this once in a lifetime experience while sharing their talents with others.

