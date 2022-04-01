Wastewater Main Rehabilitation Project

Week of March 28-April 1: SB city council and advisory committee meetings. Santa Barbara city advisory commissions: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/default.asp. All now are by webinar/Zoom. A long-time Edhat subscriber thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have accessible a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of possible city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think, good idea? waste of time? want it to continue but covering more than Santa Barbara city? There were requests for coverage of Carpinteria and Goleta; volunteers to do that and/or County meetings, please contact info@edhat.com.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO