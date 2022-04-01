Wastewater Main Rehabilitation Project

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. With rainfall across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current estimates project rainfall through the evening today in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Comments / 0