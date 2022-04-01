ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: April 1, 2022

By Bstahovic
PITCHFORKS ARE COMING: Inflation projected to WORSEN, BlackRock blasts ‘entitled’ generation

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to a Blackrock executive’s comments about the ‘entitlement’ of young people amidst record inflation.

Elon Musk teases NEW social media platform after roasting Twitter over free speech

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate the difference between free speech and free discussion.

Biden targets 700 BILLIONAIRES with NEW tax. Can Congress BLOCK it?

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann discuss the Biden administration’s new tax strategy.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Biden is releasing a budget blueprint that tries to tell voters what the diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for. It calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower budget deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Real estate tycoon says millennials just DON’T WANT to own homes, Dismisses GENERATIONAL WEALTH GAP

Ryan Grim, Robby Soave, and Alencia Johnson discuss whether young people have rejected the American dream, or just can’t afford it

Liberal candidates abandon ‘PROGRESSIVE’ label for ‘POPULIST’ campaign agendas

The Hill’s Hanna Trudo details her reporting on leftists ditching of the ‘progressive’ label.

Abby Martin: Tech monopolies are AN ARM of US government, INTENT on controlling the narrative

Journalist Abby Martin criticizes Big Tech’s influence in shaping media coverage of U.S. foreign policy.

Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
TIME

Trumps, Bidens, and Thomases: It’s Time to Stop Pretending All Political Families Are Off Limits

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The soprano Margaret Truman had the seats packed at Constitutional Hall for a 1950 concert with the National Symphony Orchestra. The applause that evening, as was the norm for the well-heeled crowd of Washington insiders, was enthusiastic. After all, her father was the incumbent President living just down the block, and anything less than a full-throated brava would have been impolite.
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
Ryan Grim
Abby Martin
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
Deadline

Judge Tosses Out Project Veritas’ Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, with comment from Project Veritas: A federal judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit filed by Project Veritas against CNN, concluding that an on-air statement made about the conservative group did not rise to the level of an actionable claim. Last year, Project Veritas, known for its “sting” operations against members of the mainstream media, sued the network, contending that it misrepresented the reasons that it was suspended from Twittter. In its lawsuit, they cited a Feb. 15, 2021, report in which Ana Cabrera said that its suspension from Twitter was due to “spreading...
Rolling Stone

Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t long ago that Lara Logan was a correspondent for CBS News, which is a little hard to believe considering the types of conspiracy theories she’s been pushing since she left the network. The latest came during an appearance on the right-wing podcast “And We Know,” during which Logan suggested that the theory of evolution is the result of a wealthy Jewish family paying Charles Darwin to devise an explanation for what gave rise to humanity. “Does anyone know who employed Darwin, where Darwinism comes from?” Logan, now with Fox News’ streaming service Fox...
