Rising: April 1, 2022

PITCHFORKS ARE COMING: Inflation projected to WORSEN, BlackRock blasts ‘entitled’ generation

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to a Blackrock executive’s comments about the ‘entitlement’ of young people amidst record inflation.

Elon Musk teases NEW social media platform after roasting Twitter over free speech

Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate the difference between free speech and free discussion.

Biden targets 700 BILLIONAIRES with NEW tax. Can Congress BLOCK it?

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann discuss the Biden administration’s new tax strategy.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Biden is releasing a budget blueprint that tries to tell voters what the diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for. It calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower budget deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Real estate tycoon says millennials just DON’T WANT to own homes, Dismisses GENERATIONAL WEALTH GAP

Ryan Grim, Robby Soave, and Alencia Johnson discuss whether young people have rejected the American dream, or just can’t afford it

Liberal candidates abandon ‘PROGRESSIVE’ label for ‘POPULIST’ campaign agendas

The Hill’s Hanna Trudo details her reporting on leftists ditching of the ‘progressive’ label.

Abby Martin: Tech monopolies are AN ARM of US government, INTENT on controlling the narrative

Journalist Abby Martin criticizes Big Tech’s influence in shaping media coverage of U.S. foreign policy.