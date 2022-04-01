Prince Andrew Caught Up In Turkish Millionaire's Fraud Lawsuit

Royal experts were unsure whether The Queen would be well enough to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, March 29th until the very last moment; so naturally the world was delighted when the 95-year-old monarch arrived. Albeit, through the side entrance. However, according to royal biographer Omid Scobie, many felt that The Queen’s presence and the entire ceremony as a whole was “overshadowed” due to the fact that disgraced son Prince Andrew – who has been stripped of most of his royal titles following his sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre – was the one who accompanied her to her seat. It was also Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since reaching a multi-million-pound settlement with Giuffre.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO