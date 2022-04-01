ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cherokee Nation to spend $120 million to help families with affordable housing

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cptBo_0ewbQIf400

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is investing millions of dollars to expand affordable housing options.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation on Thursday afternoon investing a historic $120 million into funding for affordable housing options, low-income home repairs, and other related housing needs for Cherokee families across the reservation.

Death penalty sought in triple-murder case against former Oklahoma City attorney, boyfriend

“It gives me great pleasure to sign into law the largest housing investment by the Cherokee Nation for Cherokee citizens in history. Reauthorizing the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act will allow us to build on the historic progress already made since 2019,” Chief Hoskin said. “As Cherokee people, we put great value in our Cherokee elders as keepers of our history and culture. They deserve to live in safety and dignity, and the reauthorized Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act will quadruple our initial efforts to end home insecurity for Cherokees while creating hundreds of quality construction jobs for years to come. This effort will directly impact hundreds of Cherokee families for many years to come, improve communities and make positive generational impacts for everyone.”

Charges filed in Yukon robbery turned brawl

Officials say $60 million will be used to construct new homes as a way to shorten wait times for applicants to the tribe’s New Construction Home Ownership Program.

Under the program, participants receive a new home on a rent-to-own basis with a 30-year payoff and a monthly payment below market rate.

Another $30 million will be dedicated to low-income housing rehab or home replacement for elders and citizens with disabilities.

“I believe it is a testament to our progress as a tribe that we are wrapping up our initial $30 million housing investment from 2019 — which at the time was our most ambitious housing plan in Cherokee history — and yet it pales in comparison to the reauthorization we signed Thursday,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “Our ongoing commitment to building new homes and repairing existing homes across the Cherokee Nation Reservation means we have an opportunity to truly strengthen the finances of Cherokee families and help them establish a foundation of security and prosperity.”

House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday

Officials say there will also be $4 million for new, low-income housing rental units, $4 million for building or expanding fluent Cherokee speakers villages, and $10 million for crisis shelters for homeless citizens or victims of domestic violence.

“When Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner brought this proposal to the Council, it was clear from the legislation just how much of an impact it will have. I think we are going to make great strides in our housing program and help many of our Cherokee families,” said Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 10

Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
5NEWS

Cherokee Nation breaking ground on community center in Kenwood

OKLAHOMA, USA — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders will have a groundbreaking event for a 33,000-square-foot community center. The gathering will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25. The Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center was named after the late first-language Cherokee speaker with roots in the Kenwood...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Tahlequah, OK
WISH-TV

New Indiana law to help affordable housing crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new Indiana law will give nonprofits that work to provide low-income housing a fighting chance against big out-of-state investors. Those investors’ buying of property and hiking up rent has become an increasing trend in Indianapolis, some say. “The tax lien sale has become …...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Cherokees#Yukon
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy