Cherokee Nation to spend $120 million to help families with affordable housing

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is investing millions of dollars to expand affordable housing options.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation on Thursday afternoon investing a historic $120 million into funding for affordable housing options, low-income home repairs, and other related housing needs for Cherokee families across the reservation.

“It gives me great pleasure to sign into law the largest housing investment by the Cherokee Nation for Cherokee citizens in history. Reauthorizing the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act will allow us to build on the historic progress already made since 2019,” Chief Hoskin said. “As Cherokee people, we put great value in our Cherokee elders as keepers of our history and culture. They deserve to live in safety and dignity, and the reauthorized Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act will quadruple our initial efforts to end home insecurity for Cherokees while creating hundreds of quality construction jobs for years to come. This effort will directly impact hundreds of Cherokee families for many years to come, improve communities and make positive generational impacts for everyone.”

Officials say $60 million will be used to construct new homes as a way to shorten wait times for applicants to the tribe’s New Construction Home Ownership Program.

Under the program, participants receive a new home on a rent-to-own basis with a 30-year payoff and a monthly payment below market rate.

Another $30 million will be dedicated to low-income housing rehab or home replacement for elders and citizens with disabilities.

“I believe it is a testament to our progress as a tribe that we are wrapping up our initial $30 million housing investment from 2019 — which at the time was our most ambitious housing plan in Cherokee history — and yet it pales in comparison to the reauthorization we signed Thursday,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “Our ongoing commitment to building new homes and repairing existing homes across the Cherokee Nation Reservation means we have an opportunity to truly strengthen the finances of Cherokee families and help them establish a foundation of security and prosperity.”

Officials say there will also be $4 million for new, low-income housing rental units, $4 million for building or expanding fluent Cherokee speakers villages, and $10 million for crisis shelters for homeless citizens or victims of domestic violence.

“When Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner brought this proposal to the Council, it was clear from the legislation just how much of an impact it will have. I think we are going to make great strides in our housing program and help many of our Cherokee families,” said Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.