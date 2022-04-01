Sodus woman arrested on bench warrant for identity theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police say a woman intentionally hit a trooper with a U-Haul truck that was wanted in connection with another crime Friday morning. It started at around 8:15 a.m. on the New York State Thruway and on 490 at the Monroe-Ontario County line when the trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver made a U-turn and hit the trooper while he was standing outside his vehicle.

