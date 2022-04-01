Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nathan Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing 18-year-old San Angelo man Carlos Galvan and was sentenced to prison by a Tom Green County jury.
As first reported, in May 2020, Gonzalez was arrested for the manslaughter charge after Carlos Galvan was found shot in the kitchen of a Koberlin apartment. For the original story on the shooting see: San Angelo Man Shot and Killed on Koberlin Street
Galvan was alive when paramedics arrived to the scene but died shortly after at Shannon hospital. Gonzalez was arrested for the death and charged…
