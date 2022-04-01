ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘Loud boom’ caught on camera in Indiana believed to be meteor explosion

By Max Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1F5M_0ewbQ69b00

EDINBURGH, Ind. ( WXIN ) – Scientists believe the loud boom that was heard across several counties in South Central Indiana recently was caused by a meteor explosion.

Scientists at Purdue watched surveillance videos that captured the noise and believe the boom can be attributed to an “air burst.”

“Essentially when a meteor is entering the atmosphere it will essentially explode in the atmosphere and they can make a loud boom,” Purdue planetary scientist Brandon Johnson said.

Charges filed in Yukon robbery turned brawl

Johnson said it’s likely similar to the “air burst” that happened in the skies over Chelyabinsk in Russia back in 2013. That incident lit up the sky and caused major damage on the ground.

“If it was big enough to make that loud an explosion it should’ve been seen but it was a pretty cloudy day,” Johnson said. “If there was enough cloud cover it’s possible that no one saw it but it still did occur above the clouds.”

Alleged armed suspect shot by Edmond police

The boom was large enough to show up on seismic scales at Indiana University.

“There was a significant pulse of seismic energy recorded on our instruments at 12:44 p.m. yesterday,” geophysics professor Michael Hamburger said. “If this coincides with the timing of the reports, it is likely the result of the sonic disturbance experienced by local residents.”

The American Meteor Society said it took two reports of meteor sightings yesterday afternoon. One of those reports came in from Columbus, the other from Bloomington.

House set to pass marijuana legalization Friday

Based on those reports the society was able to triangulate the impacted location and said it was likely a “fireball meteor.”

Johnson said it’s a good reminder that a lot happens out in space.

“It’s a reminder that we need to stay vigilant and know how to protect ourselves and detect these before they happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that if it was a meteor then it’s likely that parts of it made it to the ground.

He said they’ll likely be small rocks with a black coating on them.

The American Meteor Society is encouraging anyone who saw anything to report it to them. You can report those at amsmeteors.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe Weather Timeline: When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The threat of severe weather returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW tornado threat with these storms. The primary risk will be for large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop across Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Columbus, IN
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
CBS Chicago

Vandal caught on camera cutting down and damaging security cameras in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in the West Lawn community are livid after someone went through their alley and cut down or damaged home security cameras. Nevertheless, those crimes were caught on camera themselves. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, security video sent to us shows someone yank down a camera around 8 a.m. Friday. Another clipsshows two more cameras damaged nearby. "They're causing a lot of property damage," said a local man who asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. He said his camera was damaged, and he later heard from several others in West Lawn that were...
CHICAGO, IL
WTVM

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic. A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers. It started...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Indiana University#Russia#Wxin#Purdue#Yukon#Meteor Sightings
WILX-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows. The accident was caught entirely on camera. The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register. Fortunately,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Northern Lights could be visible in Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon tonight as a geomagnetic storm hits the Earth, following outburst from the sun earlier this week

The Northern Lights, usually seen around the Arctic Circle, could be visible in Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon tonight due to an intense geomagnetic storm. The spectacular natural phenomenon is the result of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barreling toward Earth at 1.8 million mph. The first warning of...
ASTRONOMY
KFOR

Severe weather likely Tuesday evening

Tuesday will be a day where one type of weather (or another) will impact many people in the state. Look for breezy and mostly cloudy conditions Monday night with lows in the low 60s. Clouds and increasing moisture will be the name of the game Tuesday through midday before some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox17

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ice rescue in Cannon Township

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cannon Township firefighters are reminding the public not to venture onto the ice after an incident prompted a rescue Friday. A video posted to Cannon Township Fire Department’s Facebook page shows rescue efforts in progress after they say someone fell through an icy body of water.
ACCIDENTS
Quick Country 96.5

CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Duluth Mail Carrier Vs. Stubborn Deer

When you think of the dangers of being a mail carrier you probably immediately think of dogs. Did you know that 5,800 mail men and women were actually bitten by dogs in 2020 according to the USPS. These letter carriers receive training for situations that might come up. They're taught how to observe for threats and respect a dog's territory. Some postal workers actually carry dog treats with them just in case they need help getting past a pet.
DULUTH, MN
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy