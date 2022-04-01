Inside the Outdoors with Brad Knight- Episode 12 From 3-31-22

For nearly half the year, ice fishing in the north country is a simple fact of life—like taxes, death, and mischief—except immeasurably more enjoyable once you work through the “mischief” of staying warm. At least part of the fun part lies in the search for fish beneath the crystalline veneer—and thanks to the constant evolution of ice fishing fish finders, it’s never been easier. As an avid ice angler, I’ve been able to test out the best ice fishing fish finders and share my experience with them to help you find the best one for you. Here are my top picks.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO