ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Outdoors with Brad Knight- Episode 12 From 3-31-22

By Andrew Knight
wecoradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch Inside the Outdoors Thursdays at 6...

www.wecoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewPelican

Fishing Report: The luckiest fisherman ever

Jake Seiden caught a black grouper with us a few days back. Jake actually showed up to our Mission Fishin’ event last Saturday and, as I was greeting him and his family, he told me that he wanted to catch a grouper. The sea conditions were really rough so...
HOBBIES
KOLO TV Reno

State Puts Fish in Local Waters for Anglers

The wind will ramp up over the weekend, as a system slides through the Pacific Northwest. A few showers are also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. A second storm will bring more of a direct hit on Tuesday. While the time for rain and snow will be limited, more areas have a chance at measurable precipitation. Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. -Jeff.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catch Inside The Outdoors#Weco
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Choose Your Ride: Horse Vs. Mule for Big-Game Hunting

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to get to the bottom of hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, summer sausage vs. venison jerky, and fly fishing vs. spin fishing. Welcome to Versus Week.
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Ice fishing, Part II

The other day I wrote horror stories about ice fishing. I figured I’d better follow up with a how-to ice fishing article in case someone still had a death wish and wanted to go! I’m headed to Texas next week for a hog hunt using the Umarex Air Sabre (which is an airgun that shoots arrows). Due to being AWOL, I had to submit this story early. By the time it publishes, ice will probably be melting at CJ so you’ll probably have to go up to a mountain lake to ice fish.
HOBBIES
Beaver County Times

Outdoors: Seasons are changing, so is the fishing

The ice is melted and open water is everywhere. As nature wakes up from its long winter nap, appetites are huge and procreation is the driving force for most of Pennsylvania’s wildlife.  For the next two months or so, those two forces are what every angler should keep in mind as they hit...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Stick Fight: Spin Fishing vs. Fly Fishing

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to declare a winner on hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, fixed-blade vs. mechanical broadheads, and in this case, spin fishing vs. fly fishing, in which hunting editor Will Brantley and executive editor Dave Hurteau go head-to-head.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Best Ice Fishing Fish Finders of 2022

For nearly half the year, ice fishing in the north country is a simple fact of life—like taxes, death, and mischief—except immeasurably more enjoyable once you work through the “mischief” of staying warm. At least part of the fun part lies in the search for fish beneath the crystalline veneer—and thanks to the constant evolution of ice fishing fish finders, it’s never been easier. As an avid ice angler, I’ve been able to test out the best ice fishing fish finders and share my experience with them to help you find the best one for you. Here are my top picks.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy