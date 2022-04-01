Housing market showing signs of a bubble, per Federal Reserve

An elevated daytime view of a peaceful road. (Karl Hendon/Getty Images)

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas shows that real house prices, which are adjusted for inflation, have steadily increased since 2012, with further acceleration in the pace of house-price appreciation beginning before the pandemic but strengthening since early 2020.

The underlying causes of the run-up differ from those during the last housing boom, preceding the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis, economists at the Federal Reserve wrote, but there is growing concern that U.S. housing prices are "becoming unhinged from fundamentals," and showing signs of a "brewing U.S. housing bubble."

Mortgage rates are quickly increasing, reaching an average of 4.67% for a fixed 30-year loan for the week ending March 31, the highest since 2018 according to Freddie Mac. The national median listing price for a home has jumped to a record $405,000, Realtor.com found, with the typical listing price increasing almost 27% in the past two years.

"Real house prices can diverge from market fundamentals when there is widespread belief that today's robust price increases will continue," Dallas Fed economists wrote. "If many buyers share this belief, purchases arising from a 'fear of missing out' can drive up prices and heighten expectations of strong house-price gains," although a rapid rise in home values doesn't necessarily signal a bubble, the Dallas Fed noted.

Shifts in disposable income, the cost of credit and access to it, supply disruptions and rising labor and raw construction materials costs are among the economic reasons for sustained real house-price gains, the Dallas Fed wrote.

The self-fulfilling mechanism of belief that housing prices will continue to rise resulting in more buyers purchasing at higher costs may become exponential, economists noted, potentially resulting in a progressively misaligned housing market that may lead to more cautious investors, policymaker intervention and the flow of money into housing drying up and a housing correction or even bust occurring.

The U.S. housing market has been showing signs of exuberance, or prices growing at an exponential rate exceeding what economic fundamentals would justify, for more than five consecutive quarters through the third quarter of 2021, the report found. The U.S. is not the only country experiencing that exuberance, as 11 of the 25 countries in the Dallas Fed's International House Prices Database show signs of real house-price exuberance.

The Dallas Fed noted that evidence points to "abnormal U.S. housing market behavior" for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Certain economic indicators including the price-to-rent ratio and the price-to-income ratio show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals.

"Based on present evidence, there is no expectation that fallout from a housing correction would be comparable to the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis in terms of magnitude or macroeconomic gravity," the economists wrote, however. "Among other things, household balance sheets appear in better shape and excessive borrowing doesn't appear to be fueling the housing market boom."

Market participants, banks, policymakers and regulators are all better equipped to assess in real-time the significance of a housing boom, the Dallas Fed further noted. That's due to the development of advanced tools for early detection and deployment of warning indicators. This means that those involved with the housing market are more able to react quickly and avoid the most severe, negative consequences of a housing correction.