ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Housing market showing signs of a bubble, per Federal Reserve

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4UDV_0ewbNuRR00
An elevated daytime view of a peaceful road.  (Karl Hendon/Getty Images)

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas shows that real house prices, which are adjusted for inflation, have steadily increased since 2012, with further acceleration in the pace of house-price appreciation beginning before the pandemic but strengthening since early 2020.

The underlying causes of the run-up differ from those during the last housing boom, preceding the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis, economists at the Federal Reserve wrote, but there is growing concern that U.S. housing prices are "becoming unhinged from fundamentals," and showing signs of a "brewing U.S. housing bubble."

Mortgage rates are quickly increasing, reaching an average of 4.67% for a fixed 30-year loan for the week ending March 31, the highest since 2018 according to Freddie Mac. The national median listing price for a home has jumped to a record $405,000, Realtor.com found, with the typical listing price increasing almost 27% in the past two years.

RELATED: Housing prices reach record high in March

"Real house prices can diverge from market fundamentals when there is widespread belief that today's robust price increases will continue," Dallas Fed economists wrote. "If many buyers share this belief, purchases arising from a 'fear of missing out' can drive up prices and heighten expectations of strong house-price gains," although a rapid rise in home values doesn't necessarily signal a bubble, the Dallas Fed noted.

Shifts in disposable income, the cost of credit and access to it, supply disruptions and rising labor and raw construction materials costs are among the economic reasons for sustained real house-price gains, the Dallas Fed wrote.

The self-fulfilling mechanism of belief that housing prices will continue to rise resulting in more buyers purchasing at higher costs may become exponential, economists noted, potentially resulting in a progressively misaligned housing market that may lead to more cautious investors, policymaker intervention and the flow of money into housing drying up and a housing correction or even bust occurring.

The U.S. housing market has been showing signs of exuberance, or prices growing at an exponential rate exceeding what economic fundamentals would justify, for more than five consecutive quarters through the third quarter of 2021, the report found. The U.S. is not the only country experiencing that exuberance, as 11 of the 25 countries in the Dallas Fed's International House Prices Database show signs of real house-price exuberance.

The Dallas Fed noted that evidence points to "abnormal U.S. housing market behavior" for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Certain economic indicators including the price-to-rent ratio and the price-to-income ratio show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals.

"Based on present evidence, there is no expectation that fallout from a housing correction would be comparable to the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis in terms of magnitude or macroeconomic gravity," the economists wrote, however. "Among other things, household balance sheets appear in better shape and excessive borrowing doesn't appear to be fueling the housing market boom."

Market participants, banks, policymakers and regulators are all better equipped to assess in real-time the significance of a housing boom, the Dallas Fed further noted. That's due to the development of advanced tools for early detection and deployment of warning indicators. This means that those involved with the housing market are more able to react quickly and avoid the most severe, negative consequences of a housing correction.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Government
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

An economic shock just hit the housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the pandemic struck two years ago, the Federal Reserve used nearly every lever at its disposal to combat the COVID-19 recession. That included cutting its benchmark interest rate to zero. Lower interest rates incentivized businesses to invest and borrow cheap money. It also encouraged buyers—enticed by record low mortgage rates—to jump into the housing market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Housing Bubble#The Federal Reserve Bank#Freddie Mac#Realtor Com#Dallas Fed
Reuters

Why the time is right to sell a home in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - For the past few years, Lee Adler kept track of the U.S. real estate market, and things just kept going up - and up. So it seemed an optimal time to sell his stateside home after Adler moved abroad to Nice, France, shortly before the pandemic began. His single family house in West Palm Beach, Florida sold within a month.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Rising interest rates may be a good thing for home prices

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Home prices are soaring and later this morning we will find out by how much, when the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index is released.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
money.com

4 Reasons Higher Mortgage Rates Are Actually Good for Homebuyers

After years of decreasing mortgage rates, buyers are now facing rates above 4% for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. While sub-3% rates were initially a boon for homebuyers and refinancers, higher rates could be a blessing in disguise for an overheated housing market. Since the start of...
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Federal Reserve expected to raise rates

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates on Wednesday – a move to combat soaring inflation as the U.S. comes out of the pandemic and economic uncertainty in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The expected quarter-point hike comes as prices have risen at their fastest pace in 40 years.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Surging mortgage rates are pricing millions out of buying a home

The U.S. real estate market was already tough for prospective buyers, who have faced double-digit price increases and cutthroat competition for listed properties. Now they are facing another challenge as rising mortgage rates add to the affordability squeeze. The average mortgage rate jumped to 4.42% for the week ended March...
BUSINESS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
431
Followers
502
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy