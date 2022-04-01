ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria's Sonatrach not ruling out auditing export prices with Spain

CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach does not rule out auditing exports prices with Spain, the company’s CEO Tewfiq Hakkar told the state news agency on Friday.

Concerning exports to Europe, Hakkar added that since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine and surging gas and oil prices, Algeria had decided to maintain contractual prices that are relatively appropriate with all its customers but “we do not rule out auditing prices with our Spanish customer”. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by David Evans)

