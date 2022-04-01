Police identify Kalamazoo man killed in early Thursday morning crash

UPDATE: The vehicle left the scene and police don't know whether the driver was aware of the Friday evening crash.Police have identified the man in a motorized wheelchair killed by a semi-truck in Northeast Portland on Friday evening. The victim is Raymond M. McWilliams, 59. His family has been notified of his death. The truck left the scene, and police do not know if the driver was aware of the crash. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 8:51 p.m. March 18, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Northeast Vancouver Way and Gertz Road. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased adult male. The bureau's Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information indicates the man was operating the wheelchair on the sidewalk when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer. Investigators hope to speak to anyone who was driving along that road at about 8:50 p.m. Friday. Contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case No. 22-73292, or call 503-823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO