ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Find volunteer opportunities this National Volunteer Month through SHARE Greater Lynchburg

By Allison Elder
WSET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is National Volunteer Month and SHAREGreaterLynchburg.org is your one source for...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Grande Observer

Volunteers, community efforts provide shelter for the homeless through winter months

LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.
LA GRANDE, OR
Gazette

Colorado Springs area nonprofit volunteer opportunities list starting March 15

Contact organizations about opportunities. • American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723. • Care and Share Food Bank — 719-418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org. • Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 719-638-0808. • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org. • Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org. •...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXII.com

Chickasaw Nation in need of volunteers for Rendezvous at Fort Washita

CHICKASAW NATION (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is in need of volunteers for this year’s Rendezvous at Fort Washita. According to the Chickasaw Nation, the event will take guests on a trip through Chickasaw history by featuring trappers, traders, mountain men, demonstrators, stickball, stomp dance, storytelling and concessions. The...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of March 14

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Share the Gift of a Lift! Volunteer 1-2x/month with Faith in Action Marathon County, providing transportation for seniors living in rural areas going to medical appointments or grocery shopping. Volunteers are contacted and asked if they are available to provide transportation usually with one week’s notice. No steady commitment is necessary, volunteer as often or as little, as you would like. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783, email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Sharegreaterlynchburg Org
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island volunteer finds symmetry, beauty in his faith

In but two years (1926-1928) St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island was completed, a marriage of faith and engineering. Mike Kube, a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, knows quite a bit about the juxtaposition of science and the divine. Kube is an accomplished civil engineer, having been on the Bureau of Reclamation team who worked on the Calamus Dam, among other water projects, like irrigation canals and pipeline distribution systems.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WBIR

Volunteers clean up Danny Mayfield Park during event organized through statewide campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers filled Danny Mayfield Park Saturday morning with a single goal in mind — to keep Knoxville beautiful. They gathered for a cleanup event organized by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, in partnership with Food City and the Mechanicsville Neighborhoods Association. Most of the people who stopped by to help clean up the park were employees of Food City, according to a release from officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KPAX

Bitterroot National Forest seeking volunteer campground hosts

The Bitterroot National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve as onsite camp hosts this summer. The Darby/Sula Ranger District is looking for a camp host for the Lower Como Campground within the Lake Como Recreation Area. The Stevensville Ranger District also has an opening for a camp host at Blodgett Campground in Hamilton. Please be aware that there is no water or electricity at Blodgett Campground.
HAMILTON, MT
WSET

Puppy stolen from Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A puppy was stolen from the Lynchburg Humane Society Tuesday. According to LHS, the puppy was taken from the building Tuesday afternoon. "We just want this puppy back, safe in our care," the Lynchburg Humane Society said. "So if you have information or have this puppy - please let us know - no questions asked."
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy