Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine Complete Restructure of Partnership

Heart transplantation can be a lifesaving operation for patients with end-stage heart failure. However, many patients experience organ transplant rejection, in which the immune system begins attacking the transplanted organ. But detecting transplant rejection is challenging—in its early stages, patients may not experience symptoms, and experts do not always agree on the degree and severity of the rejection. To help address these challenges, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital created an artificial intelligence (AI) system known as the Cardiac Rejection Assessment Neural Estimator (CRANE) that can help detect rejection and estimate its severity. In a pilot study, the team evaluated CRANE's performance on samples provided by patients from three different countries, finding that it could help cardiac experts more accurately diagnose rejection and decrease the time needed for examination. Results are published in Nature Medicine.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO