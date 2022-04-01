ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine Complete Restructure of Partnership

Newswise — SEATTLE (April 1, 2022) – Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine have completed the restructure of their longtime relationship and the formation of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, a unified adult cancer research and care center....

beckershospitalreview.com

U of Oklahoma to launch medical imaging center for cancer research

The University of Oklahoma in Norman received funding to establish the Oklahoma Center of Medical Imaging for Translational Cancer Research, the university said March 22. The award from the National Institutes of Health is expected to provide the university with over $11.3 million during a five-year phase 1 period, with the opportunity to compete for renewal for up to three phases.
NORMAN, OK
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumer Health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New screening tool IDs 95% of stage 1 pancreatic cancer

A novel screening platform has flagged more than 95% of stage 1 cancers, according to a pilot study published in Nature Communications Medicine. If validated by future studies, the approach offers a new way to detect the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths in 2020. The study of 139 stage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Malaria drug could combat chemotherapy-resistant head and neck cancers

A new study suggests that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine inhibits pathways that drive resistance to the chemotherapy agent cisplatin in head and neck cancers and restores tumor-killing effects of cisplatin in animal models. The findings, published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by University of Pittsburgh and...
CANCER
Billings Gazette

Billings firefighters place high in stair-climbing cancer fundraiser in Seattle

At least 11 Billings Fire Department firefighters traveled to Seattle over the weekend to compete in the "Conquer Cancer Stair Climb" competition. The event is a fundraiser in the battle against leukemia and lymphoma. Firefighters dressed in full fire gear including boots, coats, helmet, gloves and breathing apparatus – weighing...
BILLINGS, MT
MedicalXpress

Pilot study suggests artificial intelligence could help assess, improve heart transplant outcomes

Heart transplantation can be a lifesaving operation for patients with end-stage heart failure. However, many patients experience organ transplant rejection, in which the immune system begins attacking the transplanted organ. But detecting transplant rejection is challenging—in its early stages, patients may not experience symptoms, and experts do not always agree on the degree and severity of the rejection. To help address these challenges, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital created an artificial intelligence (AI) system known as the Cardiac Rejection Assessment Neural Estimator (CRANE) that can help detect rejection and estimate its severity. In a pilot study, the team evaluated CRANE's performance on samples provided by patients from three different countries, finding that it could help cardiac experts more accurately diagnose rejection and decrease the time needed for examination. Results are published in Nature Medicine.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

10-Second Videos Predict Blood Cancer Relapse

In a new study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 10-second videos of white blood cell motion in the skin’s microvasculature greatly improved the prediction of which stem cell and bone marrow transplant patients would have a relapse of their blood cancer. In the typical immune response, white blood cells...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

UChicago Medicine secures approval to design $633M cancer center

University of Chicago Medicine received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to begin designing and planning the state's first freestanding cancer center, which will cost $633 million. If the project receives regulatory approval, construction will begin in 2023 and the center will open in 2026, according...
CHICAGO, IL
WJBF

Georgia Cancer Center’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer walk is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Georgia Cancer Center hosted its 4th annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk. This year it was back in person after being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. Unite in the Fight against cancer is a fundraiser for the Georgia Cancer Center. The walk celebrates and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
MedicalXpress

Follow-up prevents repeat emergency department visits for kids with asthma

Follow-up care after an asthma-related visit to the emergency department (ED) may help prevent future ED visits for children, a new study led by UC San Francisco researchers found. Past studies on the relationship between asthma-related ED visits and follow-up found either no protective effect, or that follow-up was paradoxically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verywellhealth.com

Recognizing and Treating a Lymphoma Rash

Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is made up of lymph nodes, vessels, and ducts that transport fluid around the body and work with your immune system to protect against infection. Lymphocytes are important cells in the lymphatic system that fight bacteria and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New insights into FXTAS could inform future research and clinical trials

After following a group of patients with a specific gene mutation for many years, a team of UC Davis MIND Institute scientists has provided important insights into how fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome (FXTAS) first develops. The work, led by researchers David Hessl and Susan Rivera, identifies new ways to study the disease and possibly test potential therapies in the future. FXTAS, caused by "premutation" expansions of the FMR1 gene, has no approved treatments, only symptomatic management. The study was published in the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Disorders.
SCIENCE

