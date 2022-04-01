ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

Marine from Kentucky killed in training exercise returns home

By Joe Fitzwater, Natalie Wadas, Andie Bernhardt, Amanda Barren, Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Marine from Kentucky is returning home after being killed in a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was one of four Marines who died after the U.S. Marine Corps’ MV 22 Osprey crashed during a training mission in Nordland County, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022. Cpl. Moore, a 2016 graduate of Boyd County High School, enlisted in the Marines in 2017 and graduated boot camp in 2018.

Cpl. Moore had several decorations, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal,  the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School . They are being handled by Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Homes. Visitation is set for Sunday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the funeral set for Monday, April 4 from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Cpl. Moore’s obituary states he will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky.

Those who also died in the crash are Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio ; Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts. All four Marines were flown home to the U.S. on Friday, March 25.

