Umps to announce replay review decisions to fans

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Umpires this season will use on-field microphones to announce the results of all instant-replay reviews directly to stadium crowds and television viewers.

The new communication method will debut at exhibition games this weekend, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Crew chiefs, equipped with a microphone and belt pack, will proceed to one of the baselines whenever a replay is initiated. Facing the press box, they will announce which team is making the challenge and what exactly is being challenged. When the review is finished, the umpire will announce the verdict and provide a brief explanation.

“I think opening up communication with the fans is a step in the right direction,” Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch told ESPN. “It’ll become mainstream very fast.”

The announcements will begin Sunday when the Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim.

–Field Level Media

