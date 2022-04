Use the GoPro Volta external battery grip to enhance your photography. It combines over 4 hours of 5.3K resolution with a total of 3 times the usual runtime. Moreover, this external battery grip includes built-in buttons for 1-handed camera control. You can also use a wireless camera remote and clip-out legs for convenience use. In fact, use the remote allows you to control your camera from up to 80′ away. The GoPro Volta has integrated camera buttons. So you can power on/off, start/stop, capture, and switch modes with ease. This photography accessory also charges other USB-C devices, making it ideal to power your gadgets on the go. Finally, it boasts a weather-resistant design and status lights for battery life and the camera mode.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO