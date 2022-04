Welch ended his high school career with a second-place finish at 175 pounds at the Division II state tournament. The senior, who will wrestle at D-I Appalachian State next year, finished the season with a 42-6 record. Four of his losses came to Brody Conley, who hasn’t lost a match since his sophomore year and will wrestle at West Virginia next season. The other two losses came at the prestigious Ironman tournament to two Division I signees. Of his 42 wins, 36 came via pin.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO