Saint Louis, MO

1 injured after explosion at south St. Louis auto shop

By Kelley Hoskins, Joe Millitzer
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS — An explosion at an auto repair shop in south St. Louis left one employee injured and caused the building to partially collapse.

The explosion happened in the basement of the Master Auto Repair on Hampton Avenue. An employee was trying to get out of the building when he saw the fireball and the roof starting to collapse.

The west side of the building was heavily damaged. The employee appeared to have injured his arm. He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, but will be okay.

Authorities said at least six employees were inside the building at the time.

“Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out safely,” said St. Louis City Fire Captain Leon Whitener. “It could have been worse than what it is.”

A bystander said that firefighters went door to door, checking for a gas leak. Authorities later confirmed that natural gas was not a factor.

“We did not detect any broken gas pipes of that nature,” said Whitener. “The theory we are going with at the moment is that a worker was welding. We think this worker may have ignited an oil pan. Oil fumes from the oil may have been ignited.”

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion. It’s unclear if the owner plans to rebuild.

