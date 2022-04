CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.

