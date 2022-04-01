2022 World Cup Draw: USMNT Gets England, Mexico to Face Argentina in Balanced Groups

While only 29 of the 32 teams are currently known, the rest of the field is set for November in Qatar.

The World Cup groups are set, now the real wait begins.

Friday’s draw put an end to 24 hours of speculation and Group of Death nightmare scenarios , but now the U.S. men’s national team may be looking at the most formidable group.

After drawing England, who it faced in the 2010 World Cup, the U.S. will also face Iran and the winner of the European playoff between Wales and either Ukraine or Scotland. Iran lost only three out of 18 total World Cup qualifiers, while a potential Wales appearance would added Gareth Bale and the No. 18 team in the FIFA rankings to the group.

Mexico will also face a hearty Group C that features Argentina in what could be Lionel Messi’s last chance at a World Cup along with Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Meanwhile, Group E also looks quite scary with Spain and Germany being drawn with Japan and the winner of the second intercontinental playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

For the final time, eight groups made up of four teams each were drawn. In 2022, World Cup expands to 48 teams, making this a truly special occasion.

Only 29 of the 32 teams are currently known but the final three playoff matchups are all known. Along with the final European qualifier in Group B, one intercontinental playoff, Peru will face the winner of the United Arab Emirates vs. Australia AFC playoff; in the other, Costa Rica will face New Zealand. Those games will take place in June.

The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 21 and ends with the final in Lusail on Dec. 18.

Here are the groups:

GROUP A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Senegal and the Netherlands will likely be the favorites to advance from this group, but there is a high chance of chaos with Ecuador and the home nation also liking their chances compared to where else they could have landed.

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

European Playoff (Wales vs. Ukraine/Scotland)

The good news for the U.S. is that it avoids facing a true top seed in the round of 16 (it’ll be the winner or runner-up from Qatar’s group), if it can advance to the knockout stage. The bad news is that a potential matchup with Wales, ranked 18th in the FIFA world rankings, waits in the wings if Gareth Bale & Co. can win its June playoff. Wales’s appearance could actually make this the Group of Death.

GROUP C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

This is already turning out to be one of the most formidable groups, and a clear potential Group of Death candidate. Robert Lewandowski vs. Lionel Messi is sure to carry intrigue, while Mexico and Poland will be expected to fight over that second spot.

GROUP D

France

Intercontinental Playoff 1 (Peru vs. UAE/Australia)

Tunisia

Denmark

This looks good for defending World Cup champion France. It shared a group with Denmark in 2018 (as well as Peru and Australia). Tunisia was considered one of the weaker, if not the weakest, Pot 3 team. But will the World Cup winner curse strike again? Four of the last five champions haven’t gotten out of the group in their title defenses.

GROUP E

Spain

Intercontinental Playoff 2 (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand)

Germany

Japan

Spain and Germany also gives this Group of Death potential. And while it’s not Serbia or Senegal, Japan could arguably be one of the tougher Pot 3 teams. However, the addition of one of the intercontinental playoffs takes some of the spice away from this group.

GROUP F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Belgium were leapfrogged by Brazil for the top spot in the FIFA world rankings, but this group will do very nicely for the 2018 semifinalists. Despite its Pot 4 placing, Canada should also be excited about its chances with Croatia looking like its biggest rival for the other knockout spot.

GROUP G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

The pairings are quite uncanny considering that Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland also shared a group in 2018. Those three times will be expected to wrestle over the two knockout spots while Cameroon may be fighting an uphill battle.

GROUP H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Portugal was the final team into Pot 1 but looks to have its hands full with Ghana coming out of Pot 4. Meanwhile, one must remember that a fiery Uruguayan side eliminated Portugal in the round of 16 in 2018.

