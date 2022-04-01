ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stacey Solomon inundated with messages from fans after explaining how she’s cutting her energy bill as prices soar today

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TO6ca_0ewbHWWX00

SHE'S regularly on social media, sharing tips on how to save money by making things yourself rather than splashing out in the shops.

But Stacey Solomon found herself inundated with questions from fans on Thursday night, after explaining that she'd been in touch with her provider about potentially cutting the cost of her energy bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btGee_0ewbHWWX00
Stacey Solomon found herself inundated with messages from fans after revealing she'd spoken to her energy provider about cutting the cost of her bill Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b1jf_0ewbHWWX00
She was advised that if she uses her utilities between the hours of 6pm and 6am then it will be cheaper as it's an off peak rate Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Over the top of a cleaning and washing montage on her Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "I know loads of peoples energy bills have gone up ridiculously.

"Mine has too and I was speaking to my provider and they said there are ‘peak hours’ when using electric so I’m trying to use the machines outside of those hours and hang dry when I can.

"I’ll let you all know if it makes a difference to the next bill."

After sharing that, Stacey was flooded with messages, and later returned to her stories for an update.

"Oh my God, soooo many of you are asking me about ‘peak hours’ for utilities," she said.

"It’s so hard for so many people right now! I’m am no expert, I just asked my provider.

"I think it will depend on what tariff you’re on so speak to your provider and maybe it could make a difference."

She added that the lady she'd spoken to from her provider had told her that if she uses her utilities before 6am and after 6pm, then it will be cheaper.

"She said as long as I never put a load on and leave it to go to bed (always make sure you’ve up until it finishes because it’s a fire risk) - then I should try to use the machines within the off peak hours and I should see a difference," she explained.

"But I’ll keep you posted."

Energy bills have gone up by a staggering 54%, meaning that an average household with a direct debit set up can expect to pay up to £1,971 per year.

Water bills have also gone up, by 1.7%, while council tax has increased by 3.5% from today, which has been dubbed 'bleak Friday' by many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wTWc_0ewbHWWX00
Stacey added she's "no expert" but is just looking for ways to cut costs, like so many other people Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out is returning for season 2

Stacey Solomon is the Queen of Decluttering, dispensing life-changing hacks and tidying tips which has helped many of us transform our homes, or at the very least, provided us with wholesome and therapeutic content to enjoy on her Instagram account. The Loose Women star will be returning to front BBC...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Solomon
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy