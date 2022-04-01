ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The nation’s oldest active park ranger retires at 100

By Sareen Habeshian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlHyt_0ewbGDbf00

Betty Reid Soskin, the country’s oldest active ranger in the National Park Service, retired Thursday at 100 years old.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss

34K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow MyArkLaMiss and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WUSA9

Eaglet dies within 24 hours of hatching at National Arboretum

WASHINGTON — A much-anticipated eaglet that hatched in D.C. on Friday did not survive its first 24 hours of life. The eaglet was known as DC8 by the many watchers of the eagle cam hosted by the U.S. National Arboretum. A nesting pair of wild bald eagles — known...
ANIMALS
WFLA

Closest national parks to Tampa

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
TAMPA, FL
El Paso News

Park Rangers remove blasting caps at Carlsbad Caverns

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KTSM) – Park Rangers at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, assisted by multiple federal and local agencies, conducted an operation investigate and remove six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave. Officials say, prior to the operation in early March, it was unknown if the boxes...
CARLSBAD, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Reid Soskin
Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple site’s history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church’s soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
RELIGION
Anchorage Daily News

Man sought in killings of homeless people in New York and Washington, D.C.

The search for a man who police say fatally shot two homeless people and wounded three others in Washington D.C. and New York City intensified Monday with authorities releasing a video of a person of interest. “We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video,” D.C. police...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#The National Park Service
Cincinnati CityBeat

Vote for Smale Riverfront Park as One of the Nation's Best Riverwalks

Once again, a Cincinnati hallmark is getting national recognition — but it could use a little help from locals. "10 Best," USA Today’s travel information hub that frequently relies on reader input, has included Smale Riverfront Park among its nominees for best river walk in its latest readers’ choice poll.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Women’s Rights National Historical Park

- Seneca Falls, New York - Visiting info: Park grounds are open Dawn to Dusk On July 19, 1848, the first women’s rights convention began at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Here, activists unveiled the Declaration of Sentiments, which argued for women’s equality and suffrage, and was signed by 68 notable women and 32 men, including the movement’s leader, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To this day, Seneca Falls is regarded as the birthplace of American feminism. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, located in the area, tells the story of this conference as well as women’s subsequent decades-long fight for equal treatment. Visitors can listen to outdoor, ranger-led talks, wander through a handful of permanent exhibits, and tour a number of historically significant buildings like Wesleyan Chapel and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house (which she referred to as “the center of rebellion”).
SENECA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
US News and World Report

Thousands Gather as Cherry Blossoms in Washington D.C. Hit Peak Bloom

(Reuters) - Thousands of people have been gathering along Washington's Tidal Basin to take in the sights of the city's famed cherry blossom trees in peak bloom. The peak of the cherry blossoms is defined as the point when 70 percent of the blossoms around the Tidal Basin are open, according to the National Park Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Points Guy

Getting to DC for peak cherry blossom bloom this week!

Warm weather in our nation’s capital the last few days should pave the way to an annual rite of spring within this week: peak bloom of the iconic cherry blossom trees. They line the Tidal Basin and spill out along nearby streets in Washington, D.C., and each year in late March or early April, the pinnacle of their iconic and picturesque blooming cycle brings tourists to the city from all over the world.
LIFESTYLE
MyArkLaMiss

National park battlefield irises may mark razed Black homes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for newly freed slaves was demolished to expand a national park commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana irises and African lilies […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy