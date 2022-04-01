The nation’s oldest active park ranger retires at 100

- Seneca Falls, New York - Visiting info: Park grounds are open Dawn to Dusk On July 19, 1848, the first women’s rights convention began at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York. Here, activists unveiled the Declaration of Sentiments, which argued for women’s equality and suffrage, and was signed by 68 notable women and 32 men, including the movement’s leader, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. To this day, Seneca Falls is regarded as the birthplace of American feminism. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park, located in the area, tells the story of this conference as well as women’s subsequent decades-long fight for equal treatment. Visitors can listen to outdoor, ranger-led talks, wander through a handful of permanent exhibits, and tour a number of historically significant buildings like Wesleyan Chapel and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s house (which she referred to as “the center of rebellion”).

