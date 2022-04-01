ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Gangitano
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIniP_0ewbGAxU00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for urgent meetings with world counterparts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said. Psaki's reinfection...
POTUS
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc
SFGate

Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

MSNBC Almost Brought Back Olbermann to Replace Maddow

— To fill its upcoming Rachel Maddow void, MSNBC almost took a time machine back to the good old days of 2011. Keith Olbermann, who shaped the network’s liberal voice before being canned more than a decade ago, was in lengthy discussions with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and news boss Cesar Conde to return to MSNBC and take over the key 9 p.m. time slot, the former Countdown host told Source Material.
TV & VIDEOS
Right Wing Uncut

MSNBC panel praises Kamala Harris trip to Europe, she was 'strong' and 'assertive' against Putin

An MSNBC panel praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ Poland press conference as a strong message against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday’s "Cross Connection." MSNBC contributor Errin Haines appeared with Pepperdine University professor Nola Haynes to discuss Harris’ European trip as she attempted to reassure allies against the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although Harris faced criticism for her recent press conference with Poland's president, both Haines and Haynes thought the vice president excelled.
POTUS
NBC News

MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

On Meet the Press, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is prepared to make Russia pay a “severe price” for chemical weapon use. Plus, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, explains Trump’s role in today’s crisis, and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr discusses the former president’s last days in office.March 13, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Right Wing Uncut

MSNBC host argues GOP only plays to ‘white, male, cisgender, heterosexual’ constituents

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart appeared to call rising state GOP leaders bigots for recent bills that targeted progressive issues on Friday’s "PBS Newshour." Capehart appeared with his fellow Washington Post columnist Gary Abernathy to discuss both the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and domestic issues, such as rising gas prices. Another issue brought up by host Judy Woodruff included the Florida bill passed on Tuesday that has been falsely labeled the "Don’t Say Gay" bill by Democrats and the media.
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy