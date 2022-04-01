ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, OH

James “Jim” Bennett

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 1 day ago

James “Jim” Bennett, 92, of Irwin, died Monday afternoon, March 28th at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family after months of failing health. A 1950 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, Jim met his wife Norma in the 7th grade. Together, they owned and operated Bennett’s Grocery in Irwin...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

James (Jim) M. Cox

FT. BLACKMORE, VA – Memorial service for James (Jim) M. Cox, 86 of Ft. Blackmore, VA, who passed away January 6, 2022 will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Ft. Blackmore United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Evan Clark and Dr. Todd Cassel officiating, and Rev. Jackie McGowan doing the music.
OBITUARIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Harry James “Jim” Hightower, 71

Surrounded by family, Jim passed away on March 20, 2022. He was 71. Jim was born in Alamogordo, N.M., to Leroy and Cecilia Hightower. Jim enjoyed a 60-year career in the food and beverage business, spending his last 27 years with Domino’s. In his second year with Domino’s, Jim was proud to be awarded the national “Rookie Manager of the Year” award. He touched many lives during his career and loved the opportunity to train and influence those around him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Channel 3000

James “Jim” W. Greiber

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.
SAUK CITY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
City
Irwin, OH
State
Virginia State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Ashville, OH
City
Marysville, OH
State
Indiana State
The Richmond Observer

Barbara Jean Bennett Gardner

ROCKINGHAM — Barbara Jean Bennett Gardner, 88, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born April 19, 1933 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Ishmael and Ida Bennett. She retired from Sandhurst Hosiery Mill with over 40 years of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Channel 3000

James “Jim” Eugene Leary

James “Jim” Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary. He attended Verona schools and at the age...
MADISON, WI
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Brandon's parents Ron and Betty on 90 Day Fiance

Ron and Betty feature on 90 Day Fiance as Brandon’s parents, and the pair have been the topic of conversation from viewers ever since. Brandon and Julia have been on multiple 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, including Pillow Talk, Happily Ever After, Diaries and 90 Day Bares All. The loved up couple met through a friend of Brandon, and they video called whilst Julia was working in Russia.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy