A fiery collision on 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda led to a fatality (Yorba Linda, CA) Nationwide Report

One person died following a fiery collision Thursday morning on the 91 Freeway in Yorba Linda.

As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place at 12:50 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway at Coal Canyon Trail [...]

Read More >>

April 1, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.