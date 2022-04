SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has suspended civic permits with three baseball little leagues and more than a dozen other non-profits at 20 sites until the teacher strike is resolved. East Sac Little League’s home field is now off-limits to 500 children who had used the field at Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. The teachers’ strike has tagged them out. It’s not just spring baseball that’s impacted. Kayla Green is a program director for the non-profit Voice of the Youth. Their springtime pop-up event at Bidwell Elementary School was supposed to help South Sacramento families celebrate spring. It’s been uprooted. “All of...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO