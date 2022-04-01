ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 Young Brothers Critically Stabbed In Pittsburgh

By Jillian Pikora
 1 day ago
Pittsburgh police Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsburgh police

A Pennsylvania dad showed up at a police station with his stabbed “young son” and returned to a home to find another boy stabbed Friday morning, police say.

The father arrived with his son at the Pittsburgh police’s Zone 2 station on Centre Avenue before 7 a.m. Apr. 1, police say. “EMS transported the child to the hospital,” according to a release by city police.

The dad and police returned to a home in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street to find a second boy had been stabbed, according to the release. This boy was also was taken to an area hospital.

Both boys are in critical but stable condition, police say.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating this incident.

