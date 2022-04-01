2 Young Girls Killed In Hellertown House Fire: Report

At the scene. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Freemansburg Fire Company

Two young girls were killed in a Hellertown house fire Friday, April 1, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Linden Avenue just before 1 a.m., where they found the house engulfed in flames, officials said.

Abigail Kaufman, 10, and Brianna Baer, 15, were trapped in the blaze and later rescued by firefighters, but they died at St Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

An older man and woman escaped the blaze unharmed, LehighValleyLive reports.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, April 4, the coroner's office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hellertown Police Department, Dewey Fire Company, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.