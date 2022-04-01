ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

Dominique Harris Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Bensalem PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said.

Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.

Harris ambushed Michael Pickens, 54, as he was taking out the trash at a Wendy's in Bensalem early Wednesday, March 30, Bensalem police said. Harris then chased him down the street with a knife before stabbing him "dozens of times" in the parking lot of Bensalem Beer and Soda on the 1900 block of Street Road.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred around 1:40 a.m., according to police.

Harris briefly fled, then went back to the parking lot, where he ran over Pickens twice in a silver four-door Infiniti, police said. He's then seen picking up Pickens' body and putting him the back seat of the car and driving away.

Police say that's possibly when Harris dumped Pickens' body near the Cornwells train station Park and Ride. It was found by police around 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31.

They were first called to Bensalem Beer and Soda around 9 a.m. Thursday when someone reported seeing bloodstains and personal items scattered in the parking lot.

Philadelphia police caught up with Harris, and saw a large amount of blood in his backseat, they said. He also had a large cut on his right hand.

Harris was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch.

