ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Woman Nabbed For Violent Carjacking Of Danbury Taxi Driver, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKLgE_0ewbDo2D00
Ashley Reyes Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

An 18-year-old Fairfield County woman has been charged in connection with the violent carjacking of a taxi driver.

Ashley Reyes, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 31, following a months-long investigation into a violent carjacking that sent a 42 year-old Danbury taxi driver to the hospital last September.

Reyes was taken into custody at her place of employment in Stratford, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

She was the fifth and final arrest made involving the case, Gilleran said.

Three of the others previously arrested were juveniles.

The incident took place during the morning rush hours on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, when Bridgeport Officer E. Laraquente was flagged down on Fairfield Avenue by the bloody and staggering taxi driver, Gilleran said.

"He told the officer he was pulled out of his sports utility vehicle on Lee Avenue, and then beaten and robbed by passengers he picked up in Danbury," Gilleran said.

The vehicle was also stolen, he added.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with multiple injuries to his head, arms, and legs, police said.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the victim's vehicle on the day of the carjacking following a pursuit with the Bridgeport Police, Gilleran said.

Reyes was charged with:

  • Conspiracy - robbery by carjacking
  • Robbery
  • Larceny
  • Breach of peace

She has not been charged with the crime of assault, Gilleran said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 14

Paulo
1d ago

As a former Danbury Cab driver I hope she rots in jail .And her accomplices too

Reply
11
justin case
22h ago

See that look on her face? That's the look of someone that knows she will get nothing more than a slap on the wrist!

Reply
3
Dr Rockzo The Rock And Roll Clown
1d ago

MS-13 filling up Bridgeport, Danbury. It’s only going to get worse. You voted for it.

Reply(1)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Taxi Driver#The Bridgeport Police#Bridgeport Hospital#Robbery Larceny Breach#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Man Charged In Kidnapping, Carjacking

A Fairfield County man already in jail on other offenses was charged in connection with an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that took place last year. The incident took place when on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when a man was walking from the Pleasant Moments gentleman's club in Bridgeport to his Dodge Ram pickup when several people walked up to him, armed with guns, Bridgeport Detective Martin Heanue said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy