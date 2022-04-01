National Weather Service confirms tornado in Morrisville, Durham County

MORRISVILLE/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as EF1 tornado damage in southeast Durham county from Thursday’s severe weather.

A CBS 17 crew at an office building near Interstate 540 and Slater Road also reported several trees down and damage to the building at that southeast Durham location.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, NWS meteorologists surveyed an area of damage near the Durham/Wake County line and determined that the tornado touched down, the preliminary report said.

“A brief and fast-moving tornado touched down and began uprooting and snapping numerous trees,” the report said. “In addition, an HVAC unit was disclosed and flipped over on the roof of a warehouse building before quickly dissipating.”

CBS 17 Weather Graphic created by Wes Hohenstein

Winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour by the NWS, too, in its report, with a start time at 3:49 p.m.

The report also said a separate area of damage approximately a quarter of a mile away was also surveyed.

Several trees were also uprooted there and damage was identified to a fence, but not related to the tornado.

