2 sought after man, 65, attacked with glass bottle on Brooklyn L train: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 65-year-old man was attacked with a glass bottle aboard the L train in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said as they released video of the suspects.

According to police, two men approached a straphanger on a northbound L train approaching the Montrose Avenue subway station around 4:20 a.m. and struck him in the head with a glass bottle.

The individuals also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing out of the train to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with a minor head contusion.

Both suspects are believed to be 18 to 21 years of age.

One assailant is around 5'07", approximately 140 pounds, wearing a black snorkel coat with a fur hood, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and black sneakers.

The other is around 5'08", approximately 140 pounds, wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black boots and a camouflage ski mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.