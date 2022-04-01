ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sought after man, 65, attacked with glass bottle on Brooklyn L train: NYPD

By Brian Brant
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 65-year-old man was attacked with a glass bottle aboard the L train in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, police said as they released video of the suspects.

According to police, two men approached a straphanger on a northbound L train approaching the Montrose Avenue subway station around 4:20 a.m. and struck him in the head with a glass bottle.

The individuals also punched and kicked the victim before fleeing out of the train to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with a minor head contusion.

Both suspects are believed to be 18 to 21 years of age.

One assailant is around 5'07", approximately 140 pounds, wearing a black snorkel coat with a fur hood, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and black sneakers.

The other is around 5'08", approximately 140 pounds, wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black boots and a camouflage ski mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York

NYC Boy Eating in Car WIth Aunt, 8-Year-Old Shot Dead as 5 Attackers Leap From Vehicle

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Thursday evening while sitting in a parked car — an unintended victim after a group of men opened fire, police said. The boy was with his 20-year-old aunt and a 8-year-old relative, as the three had pulled over near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. to eat, police said. That's when men exited a sedan, and numerous shots were fired.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man throws hot coffee in Brooklyn store employee’s face, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man threw hot coffee in an employee’s face on Friday after being prevented from leaving the Brooklyn store without paying for his order, according to police. The suspect went inside a 7-Eleven at Brighton Beach Avenue, opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them and served himself coffee […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
