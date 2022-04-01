ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria North Rotary hosts annual 'Prom Closet'

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iCr3_0ewbDbYm00

The Prom Closet – a project spearheaded by the Peoria North Rotary Club -- will provide formal prom attire to boys and girls at absolutely no charge during events planned for April 2 and 16.

This year’s Prom Closet takes place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 2 and April 16 at Landmark Elementary School, 5730 W. Myrtle Ave., in downtown Glendale.

All high school teens are invited. There are no financial requirements and no application to be completed. All items are available at absolutely no cost.

The Prom Closet has thousands of formal prom dresses to choose from, as well as shoes and accessories. In addition to women’s dresses, the program provides suit coats, shirts, slacks and ties for men.

The Peoria North Rotary Club has been holding its Prom Closet for more than 10 years. The project is supported by volunteer Rotarians from Sun City, Peoria, Glendale, Surprise and Phoenix.

“It’s really grown into a community-wide project,” said Donnis Deever, a member of Peoria North Rotary Club and chair of this year’s project.

“Not only do we have Rotarians from throughout the Valley, but we have many other residents who have joined on as volunteers – many of whom felt the impact of the program when their sons or daughters visited The Prom Closet in the past.”

There are no reservations needed, however, there may be a short wait depending on the amount of people in attendance. Rotary volunteers accompany students individually through The Prom Closet to assist them with their selections.

Rotary is an international service club with members throughout the world. Eliminating polio is a major focus of the organization, but other efforts include improving literacy, providing sustainable fresh water and helping those in need.

Ms. Deever can be reached at dadeever@yahoo.com. For more information, visit www.thepromcloset.com .

